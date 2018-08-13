Catholic World News

Egyptian monk charged with murder of Coptic Orthodox bishop

August 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Epiphanius was abbot of the Monastery of St. Macarius the Great, which was established in 360.

