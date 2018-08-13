Catholic World News

Papal praise, gratitude for Knights of Columbus

August 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent greetings on behalf of Pope Francis as the Knights of Columbus gathered for their Supreme Convention.

