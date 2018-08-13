Catholic World News

Pope Francis meets with Chilean Abuse Prevention Council

August 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting’s purpose was “to update each other and exchange opinions on the steps being taken in Chile to address the cases of abuse and ensure they never happen again,” according to the Holy See Press Office.

