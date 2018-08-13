Catholic World News

As Protestant churches in South Carolina dwindle, Catholic churches flourish

August 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on The State (Columbia)

CWN Editor's Note: The number of registered Catholics in the state has grown by 19% over the past decade, according to the report.

