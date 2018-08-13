Catholic World News

Denver Catholics recall 25th anniversary of World Youth Day

August 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on 9 News (Denver)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II was present in Denver from August 12-15, 1993 (click here for links to his talks).

