Washington Post: ‘Francis’s track record in handling abuse is mixed’

August 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Post stated that “a proposed tribunal for judging bishops accused of negligence or coverup was quashed by the Vatican department that was supposed to help implement it.” Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston noted that “each new report of clerical abuse at any level creates doubt in the minds of many that we are effectively addressing this catastrophe in the Church.”

