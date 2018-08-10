Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley announces investigation into Boston seminary

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley has announced an investigation into charges of sexual misconduct at the archdiocesan seminary. The cardinal—who heads the special papal commission on sex abuse—asked the seminary’s rector to take a sabbatical leave, and formed a committee to investigate the charges, which were aired by former seminarians on social media.

