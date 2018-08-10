Catholic World News

Archbishop: do not forget bloodshed in Ukraine

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kiev, the leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, urged Catholics in the West not to ignore the continuing bloodshed in eastern Ukraine, where more than 10,000 people have died and 1.6 million have been driven from their homes since Russia seized the Crimean region in 2014. Archbishop Shevchuk told a Knights of Columbus convention that this was “the biggest humanitarian crisis on the European continent since the end of World War II.”

