Chilean police raid another bishop’s office in abuse inquiry

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean prosecutor sent investigators into the offices of the bishop responsible for pastoral care of the armed forces. The offices of eight Church leaders have now been raided as the investigation continues.

