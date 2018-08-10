Catholic World News

Pennsylvania grand-jury report again delayed

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The publication of a Pennsylvania grand-jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has been delayed, as clerics who are named in the report, but not indicted, seek to have their names and identifying information redacted from the version that will be made public. The state’s attorney general still promises that the report will be released soon.

