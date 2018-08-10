Catholic World News

Richard Sipe, chronicler of clerical abuse, dead at 85

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Richard Sipe, a former priest who wrote extensively on sexual abuse by clerics, died in California on August 9 at the age of 85.

