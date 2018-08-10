Catholic World News

Survey examines why America’s ‘nones’ don’t identify with a religion

August 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “Nones” are adults who describe themselves as atheist, agnostic. or “nothing in particular.” 60% of nones “question a lot of religious teachings”; 49% “don’t like the positions churches take on social/political issues.”

