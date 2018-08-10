Catholic World News

Food and Drug Administration signs controversial contract with fetal tissue provider

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An ethicist at the National Catholic Bioethics Center said that “treating the aborted persons not as ends in themselves, but as a mean to some other end ... violates their dignity and it demonstrates a very dangerous utilitarian perspective on human life.”

