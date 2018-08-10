Catholic World News

EU bishops commit to ‘full integration’ of Roma into European society

August 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Roma (also known as the Romani or Gyspies), the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union stated that it “is committed to promote their full integration into societies, respecting their culture in diversity and meeting their specific needs, including education, employment, housing, healthcare and citizenship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!