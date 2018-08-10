Catholic World News

Turkey’s non-Muslim religious communities deny ‘oppression’ claims, say they are ‘freely’ practicing religions

August 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Hurriyet Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: “While the joint statement was intended to conceal the many difficulties experienced by non-Muslim institutions in Turkey, this bluff was quickly exposed when the participants at the meeting complained to [a government official] about the multiple violations of their religious rights,” the Armenian Weekly commented. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was the statement’s most prominent signatory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!