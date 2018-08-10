Catholic World News
Italy’s Catholics flock to the right on immigration
August 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Politico
CWN Editor's Note: Support for Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s immigration policies “has spiked among country’s churchgoers,” according to surveys.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
