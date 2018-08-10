Catholic World News

English Benedictine monks hid ‘appalling sex abuse’ in schools, inquiry finds

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, announced by British Home Secretary (now Prime Minister) Theresa May in 2014, issued an investigative report on Ampleforth and Downside.

