Catholic World News

Archbishop Gregory: ‘we are enraged by the actions of Theodore McCarrick’

August 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Georgia Bulletin

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory was president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops when the conference addressed the clerical abuse of minors in 2002.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!