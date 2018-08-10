Catholic World News

Abuse crisis is call to new vision of priesthood, accountability, says expert

August 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, is president of the Center for Child Protection at the Pontifical Gregorian University and is a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

