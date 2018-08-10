Catholic World News

Benedict XVI criticized for new article on Jewish-Christian relations

August 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: The article, which appears in the German edition of Communio, was written in October 2017. It is entitled “Gnade und Berufung ohne Reue” (Grace and Call without Repentance), a reference to Romans 11:29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!