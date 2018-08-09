Catholic World News

Argentine legislators defeat bid for elective abortion

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After heated debate, the upper house of Argentina’s legislature narrowly defeated an attempt to allow for abortion on demand through the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion is currently legal only in cases of rape or a danger to the mother’s life.

