Cardinal Errazuriz replies to criticism on sex-abuse response

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz, the retired Archbishop of Santiago, Chile (and member of the Pope’s Council of Cardinals) has responded to criticism on the Crux news site about his handling of sex-abuse complaints. (“We are defamed by the article when it claims that we covered up for crimes we didn’t even know about.”) Crux posts his response in full.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

