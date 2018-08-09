Catholic World News
9-year-old gang raped, murdered in India following family’s conversion to Christianity
August 09, 2018
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Gurdaspur, a city of 330,000 in northern India.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!