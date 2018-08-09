Catholic World News

August 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Gurdaspur, a city of 330,000 in northern India.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!