Metuchen bishop rues McCarrick’s ‘atrocities,’ pledges independent structure for seminarians to report abuse

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick served as the first bishop of the New Jersey diocese from 1981 to 1986. Under Bishop Paul Bootkoski (2002-2016), the diocese settled a sexual misconduct claim against McCarrick by a former priest, according to a New York Times report. For the past two years, the diocese has been led by Bishop James Checchio, who was previously rector of the Pontifical North American College.

