Catholic World News

Missouri bishop decries McCarrick’s deeds and ‘the silence of so many bishops’

August 09, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Missourian

CWN Editor's Note: “It is almost unbearable,” said Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City. “How could a brother bishop disrespect with such callousness the dignity of young boys, seminarians and priests over decades and no one called him on the carpet? It is inexplicable to me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!