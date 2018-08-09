Catholic World News

Lawmakers call for transparency in insurance plans that fund abortions

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Trump administration now has the opportunity to take action and enforce the law to bring transparency to Obamacare’s abortion coverage and the abortion surcharge,” said Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ). “No person should have to pay for abortion coverage they don’t want.”

