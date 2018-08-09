Catholic World News

Sarajevo cardinal exhorts Europe to return to Christian roots

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the inroads made by radical Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cardinal Vinko Puljic said that “Europe must rediscover its own roots, its own Christian identity.”

