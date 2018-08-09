Catholic World News

Prelate calls for international peacekeeping force on Nineveh Plains

August 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Located in northwestern Iraq, the Nineveh Plains are the historic homeland of many Iraqi Christians; ISIS swept through the area in 2014. In calling for the international force, a Syriac Orthodox prelate said, “We want a guarantee that our freedom and our security will be upheld.”

