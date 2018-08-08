Catholic World News

California bishop bans Communion services without priest

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Vasa of Santa Rosa, California, has ordered an end to priestless Communion services in the parishes of his diocese, explaining that the practice is “not consistent with the Instructions from the Holy See.”

