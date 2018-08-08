Catholic World News

Young Catholics issue call for investigation of scandal, penance, and reform

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter to their bishops, a group of prominent young American Catholics call for “an independent investigation of who knew what and when, a new intolerance of clerical abuse and sexual sin, and public acts of penance by Catholic bishops.”

