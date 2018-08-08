Catholic World News

9-year phase in Catholic-Lutheran dialogue concludes

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Next year, the Lutheran-Roman Catholic Study Commission on Unity, which meets under the auspices of the Lutheran World Federation and the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, will issue a document on baptism and growth in communion.

