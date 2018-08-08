Catholic World News

August 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholics Confront Global Poverty

CWN Editor's Note: The Protecting Girls’ Access to Education in Vulnerable Settings Act (S.1580) is sponsored by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!