Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Dominic, St. Edith Stein

August 08, 2018

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that St. Edith Stein is “a martyr, a woman of consistency, a woman who sought God with honesty, with love. and a woman martyred to her Jewish and Christian people. May she, patroness of Europe, pray and protect Europe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

