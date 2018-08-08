Catholic World News

Italian bishop, Catholic press decry deaths of migrant workers

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Migrants have great courage, capacity and energy and they enrich the lives of those who welcome them,” Archbishop Vincenzo Pelvi of Foggia-Bovino said. “There is an Italy that exploits, tramples rights, and enriches itself from fatigue and suffering,” added the editor of the Italian bishops’ daily newspaper.

