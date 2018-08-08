Catholic World News

Nicaraguan prelates lament government repression; American archbishop visits Managua

Describing the current situation in Nicaragua as “tense,” Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua lamented the Ortega regime’s “persecution” of persons who disagree with the government, according to a Nicaraguan newspaper report.

Cardinal Brenes said that evening Masses are being cancelled because the faithful are afraid to leave their homes after 5:00 PM. Most Sunday Masses now take place between before 9:00 AM, with the last ones taking place at noon.

Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Báez of Managua described Nicaragua as a society that “produces insecurity” and “attacks human rights.”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who leads the US Archdiocese for Military Services, celebrated Mass on August 5 in Managua’s cathedral to manifest the American bishops’ solidarity with the Church in Nicaragua.

In an interview with La Croix, Cardinal Brenes said that the nation’s bishops do not support a coup but the Church does assist the victims of government repression. Citing Pope Francis’s metaphor of the Church as a field hospital, Cardinal Brenes said that “our churches are places of refuge.”

The prelate also said in the interview that the episcopal conference is under army surveillance.

