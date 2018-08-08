Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich supports investigation into mishandling of complaints against McCarrick

August 08, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Rather than homosexuality, “the issue here is more about a culture of clericalism in which some who are ordained feel they are privileged and therefore protected so that they can do what they want,” the archbishop of Chicago said. Commenting on processes for reporting sexual misconduct involving adults, Cardinal Cupich said that “an HR department would know how to help us do that, and we should learn from those best practices.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!