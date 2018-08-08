Catholic World News

Report: Vatican rejected Nicaraguan regime’s request for meeting with Pope, Cardinal Parolin

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Denis Moncada, Nicaragua’s foreign minister, recently visited the Vatican to seek the removal of some bishops from the national dialogue panel. Citing an anonymous diplomatic source, the Havana Times reported that the Vatican rejected the Ortega regime’s request for a meeting between Moncada and Pope Francis or Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Instead, Moncada reportedly met with a mid-level Vatican official who voiced strong support for the nation’s bishops.

