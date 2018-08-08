Catholic World News

Nagasaki archbishop links international problems to nuclear deterrence

August 08, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The urgent problems the world faces (environment, immigrants, refugees, wealth disparities and poverty) are born out of the theory of deterrence and its unbalanced economic institutions,” said Archbishop Joseph Mitsuaki Takami, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan.

