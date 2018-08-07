Catholic World News

Russian Patriarch to meet with Patriarch of Constantinople: Ukraine tops agenda

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill will meet on August 31 with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople. The Ecumenical Patriarchate, whose synod will meet immediately after the summit, is scheduled to discuss a request for autonomy for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

