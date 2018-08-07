Catholic World News

Cardinal Sodano sought to hide abuse documents, former Irish president says

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese, the former president of Ireland, has charged that Cardinal Angelo Sodano tried to negotiate a deal that would have protected church documents—including files on sexual abuse—from Irish investigators. Cardinal Sodano, the dean of the College of Cardinals, was serving at the time as Vatican Secretary of State.

