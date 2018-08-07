Catholic World News

Religion strongest in poor countries; US an exception

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Pew Research study finds that levels of religious practice are generally highest in the world’s poor countries, and lowest in the countries where education levels are high. The US is an exception, with relatively high levels of religious practice along with economic strength.

