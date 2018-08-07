Catholic World News

Vatican prelate sees ‘no grounds’ for using Veritatis Splendor to challenge Pope Francis’s teaching

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 1993, St. John Paul II issued Veritatis Splendor (The Splendor of Truth), his encyclical on questions concerning Catholic moral teaching. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization, said that those who use Veritatis Splendor to criticize aspects of Pope Francis’s teaching are not being faithful to the Catholic conception of Tradition, which includes development of doctrine. The prelate said, “I fear there is no desire for a discovery of the truth, and also that there is no fidelity to the tradition of the Church.”

