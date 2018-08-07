Catholic World News
Nicaraguan bishops, citing safety, will not host pre-World Youth Day events for pilgrims
August 07, 2018
Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 World Youth Day will take place in Panama.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
