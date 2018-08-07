Catholic World News

Postulator of Paul VI’s sainthood cause discusses late Pope’s legacy

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Marrazzo “pointed out that both the miracles attributed to the intercession of Paul VI are regarding fetuses,” according to the report. “Hence, he said, Paul VI could be regarded as the protector of unborn life.”

