Philippine bishops support new national ID system but are wary of abuses

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for a human rights organization warned that the new ID system is “an open temptation for power-hungry and bloodthirsty officials to intensify their pursuit and political persecution of political dissenters and government critics.”

