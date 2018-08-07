Catholic World News

Indian bishop accused of having ‘wife,’ 18-year-old son

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Prasad Gallela of Cuddapah, who maintains his innocence, “is accused of money laundering, misappropriation of diocesan funds, corruption and cheating civil and religious authorities,” according to the report on the court case. “The matter was communicated to the Vatican in November 2016 with details of the bishop’s ‘immoral and corrupt’ life and a demand for his removal.”

The Cuddapah diocese has suffered from serious internal strife. In 2016, Bishop Gallela was kidnapped and beaten; a diocesan priests was the prime suspect.

