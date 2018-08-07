Catholic World News

In China, bishop asks priest to remove cross and sign from new church

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As the government’s campaign for the “Sinicization” of religions continues, a bishop asked the priest of a new church to remove a sign with the words “Catholic church.”

