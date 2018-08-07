Catholic World News

Nuncio, Hiroshima Catholics recall atomic bomb anniversary at memorial Mass

August 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There are various meetings and survivors telling their stories about the atomic bomb tragedy,” said Father Alberto Berra, a missionary in Hiroshima. “It is important to pass on all this to the new generations.”

