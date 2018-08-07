Catholic World News

Nicaraguan foreign minister visits Vatican, seeks removal of ‘unfair’ bishops from dialogue

August 07, 2018

Nicaragua’s foreign minister visited the Vatican to seek its help in “restructuring” the national dialogue brokered by the nation’s bishops.

Denis Moncada said that only bishops who have demonstrated an “equitable” attitude toward the Ortega regime, and who are not seen as supporting the opposition, should be permitted to take part in the dialogue.

In April, President Daniel Ortega’s government asked the bishops to broker a national dialogue between the regime and its opponents, and the episcopal conference chose the bishops who served on the panel. The dialogue collapsed in June.

In July, following the desecration of churches by the regime’s paramilitary forces and physical attacks on bishops, the bishops sought the resumption of the suspended dialogue.

Responding to Moncada’s comments, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes of Managua said that the Vatican would not be swayed by outside interference. The prelate affirmed that the episcopal conference would choose which bishops serve on the dialogue panel and added that the government has still not responded to the bishops’ letter calling for the resumption of dialogue.

Separately, the Organization for American States called for the creation of a regional working group to seek peace in Nicaragua, but Moncada denounced the proposal as an “interventionist political maneuver.”

