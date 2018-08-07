Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop urges faithful to ‘stay close to God in prayer’ when grand jury report is released

August 07, 2018

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Pittsburgh

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik pledged to release the names of clergy accused of the sexual abuse of minors. He said that the report’s “sad and tragic description of events that occurred within the Church” may test people’s faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!